Ortom Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Zulum’s Convoy

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons were feared dead and others injured.
The governor, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Terver Akase, sympathised with his Borno State counterpart.
Ortom described the attack as unfortunate and shocking, adding that security operatives will work hard to restore peace.
SEE FULL STATEMENT
GOV ORTOM CONDEMNS ATTACK ON BORNO GOV
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom condemns the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 15 persons were feared dead and others injured.
READ ALSO: At Least Five Security Officials Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Govt’s Convoy
Governor Ortom sympathizes with his Borno State counterpart and describes the attack as shocking and unfortunate.
He expresses optimism that Governor Zulum will not be deterred by the reprehensible ambush as he continues to work with security agencies to restore peace to all parts of his state.
Governor Ortom condoles with families of those who lost their lives in the attack and prays God to grant their souls eternal rest.
Terver Akase
Chief Press Secretary
September 26, 2020.
Comments