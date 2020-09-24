Daily News

Oscars film judge among artists sentenced to jail

By
0
Post Views: Visits 36

Oscars film judge among artists sentenced to jail

Acclaimed Sudanese filmmaker Hajooj Kuka is among six artists sentenced to two months in jail at the central Khartoum court following charges of public nuisance and disruption of public safety.

Five of their colleagues received the same sentence a week ago.

Hajooj Kuka is a member of the Oscars academy.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee call for entries to the 93rd Academy Awards

They were arrested in August after their play rehearsal was disrupted by attackers.

The case against them centred on chants they sang while in police custody. The alleged attackers have not been apprehended.

Human rights campaigners say Sudan’s judiciary and police are still staffed by loyalists of the old Omar al-Bashir regime, and that oppressive laws put in place at the time are still being used to suppress freedom of expression.

BBC

Vanguard

Man Who Burnt Wife’s Belongings Arraigned in Court

Previous article

North’s coalition demands re-arrest of politicians linked with bandits

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News