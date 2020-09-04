Osimhen scores second Napoli hat-trick in 4-0 win

Osimhen

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has grabbed his second hat-trick in as many games for his new side Napoli as they crushed Italian third division side Teramo 4-0, in Friday’s pre-season game.

Osimhen who also scored a hat-trick against L’Aquila when they won 11-0 opened scoring for Napoli in the 4th minute before adding to his tally in the 61st. He completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute before he was substituted for Fernando Llorente in the 75th.

Hirving Lozano scored the second goal for Napoli.

Osimhen joined the Serie A for a fee of €80m from Lille last month and has seemingly settled in very well.

Friday’s game was Napoli’s third in pre-season as they prepare for the start of the 2020/2021 football campaign and will kick-off against Parma.

