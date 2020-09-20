Osimhen, young lad with head of 40-year-old — Gattuso

Agency Reporter

Napoli’s coach Gennaro Gattuso on Sunday dished out rare praises on new Nigerian signing Victor Osimhen, describing him as “a young lad with the head of a 40-year-old”.

Osimhen became Napoli’s record signing when he joined from Lille in the summer for a reported 70 million euros.

He was brought on for his debut after an hour of Sunday’s Serie A match and the Nigerian made an instant impact in their 2-0 win.

”I was struck by Osimhen’s serious attitude. He has not forgotten where he came from and the sacrifices he made.

”He built himself up on his own and I congratulate him for his will and desire.

“He is a young lad with the head of a 40-year-old. I hope he does not make mistakes and does not change his attitude,” Gattuso said.

Osimhen, 21, grew up in a tough district of Lagos, lost his mother at a young age and along with his brother and sister, sold bottled water in Lagos traffic to help his family make ends meet.

Gattuso said he wanted to get Napoli back into the top four again after last year’s turbulent season, where they finished seventh after a late recovery and won the Coppa Italia.

”It is natural that, given the history of the last 10 years, we want to return to the top four.

”I want to see a well-organised team that have clear principles in their heads and that know how to make themselves available in difficult moments,” the coach said.

Reuters/NAN