Osinbajo Becomes Granddad As Daughter Damilola, Hubby Welcome Baby

Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter Damilola and her husband Seun. Photo: [email protected] Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is now a grandfather after his daughter, Oluwadamilola, welcomed a baby boy with his husband Oluseun Bakare.

“All glory to GOD!” he tweeted on his handle Monday. “I am now a granddad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning!”

READ ALSO: Buhari, Governors Attend Osinbajo’s Daughter’s Wedding

All glory to GOD!

I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning!

~YO pic.twitter.com/w7jcRRteQW — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 21, 2020

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the Vice President’s Vice equally shared the news on her Instagram page Monday.

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.” Psalm 127:3,” she posted alongside a photo of her daughter and the husband.

“All thanks and praise to God for His precious gift of a baby boy delivered today, to our children, Seun and Damilola Bakare. All glory to God.”

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande had congratulated his principal on the arrival of his grandchild, while also wishing the new parents and the Vice President’s family well.

VP Osinbajo is now a grand-dad! He released the following statement:

“All glory to God, I am now a grand-dad! My daughter, Oludamilola & her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning.” CONGRATULATIONS boss, Her Excellency, Damilola, Seun & entire family. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) September 21, 2020

Seun and Damilola married in March 2018 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event brought together leaders from different political backgrounds including President Muhammadu Buhari, then-Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel among others.

Others included Kashim Shettima, Rochas Okorocha, Tanko Al-Makura and Ibikunle Amosun.

The church wedding took place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Saturday, March 17.

“With joy and praise to the Lord, Dolly and I announce the betrothal of our daughter Oludamilola Osinbajo to Oluseun Bakare,” the Vice President said on February 14th while announcing the wedding.

30 Years Of Love

Osinbajo and his wife celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on November 25th, 2019.

“Hand in hand on the 25th November 1989,” the Vice President’s wife, Dolapo wrote on her Instagram handle alongside a series of photos. “It’s our 30th wedding anniversary to the glory of God.”