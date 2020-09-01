Osinbajo canvasses qualifying test for aspiring judges

By John Austin Unachukwu

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has called for reforms in the process of appointing judges and judicial officers to reflect merit.

Osinbajo spoke at a Webinar organised by the law firm of Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), with the theme: Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria.

He advocated the need for those aspiring to be judges to take a mandatory test to ensure that only competent persons ended on the Bench.

Osinbajo said: “We must take a second look at the appointment of judges. The merit-based system is necessary. We need to have mandatory test for them. We need to look at how our judges are selected.

“It is not enough to rise through the ranks in the judiciary with judges going to the Supreme Court from the appeal court. We must be able to bring in practising lawyers and lawyers from the academic to become judges.

“We owe it to ourselves to change the rules. Change is necessary and reform of our judiciary process should be urgent.”

Chief Olanipekun agreed, adding that appointment to the Court of Appeal should not be only by promotion from the high court.

He said: “I reckon that judges can be appointed from the academia and the bar and not just based only on promotion from one court to another. We have to re-situate the profession because it belongs to all of us.”

Olanipekun further frowned at the abuse of ex parte orders.

“The time has come whereby we have to do something about frivolous ex parte applications otherwise ex parte applications will do something about us,” he said.

Osinbajo and Olanipekun are also among the dignitaries expected at an online conference on the media coverage of virtual courts in Nigeria coming up on Thursday.

Prof. Osinbajo will deliver the keynote address the online conference titled “Media Coverage of Virtual Court Proceedings: Prospects and Challenges organized by Gavel International, an online news platform that covers the adminstration of justice system in Nigeria.

According to the Publisher of Gavel International, Mr Mustapha Ogunsakin, the conference has become crucial particularly now that Covid-19 has changed so many things across the world, even the court system.

He said: “There is no gainsaying the fact that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected systems, norms, institutions and countries across the world, including our beloved country, Nigeria. The administration of justice system of our country is particularly affected as stakeholders seem not to be prepared for the challenges the pandemic has incurred;

Since lock-down started in late March 2020, Courts across the country are just beginning to sit. The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chief Judges of States are now making Practice Directions to allow Courts to sit online via social media platforms such as Zoom and Skype!

Now, part of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution is public hearing of Court proceedings. There was a recent decision of the Supreme Court which ordered a case to start ‘de novo’ because a trial court delivered Judgment in the Judge’s Chambers, and not in an open court. Due to this constitutional provision, Courts in Nigeria make available Press Galleries for journalists in recognition of the Media as representatives of the people during court proceedings. The media as the representative of the public therefore ensures fair hearing and fair trial in dispute resolution.

With the “new normal” the world is in, the question that readily comes to mind is: “How can the media fulfill its constitutionally provided role in the coverage of virtual trials?” It is in light of this that Gavel International has put together this webinar to discuss the role of the media in the coverage of virtual court proceedings.

Others to join the Vice President is this discourse are Justice Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole(JCA) of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), former General Secretary,NBA, Mr Dele Adesina (SAN), human rights crusader, Femi Falana (SAN), former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof Chidi Odinkalu, and Publisher, Anti-Corruption Journal, Mr Richard Akinnola.

The webinar will be moderated by Dr Reuben Abati,former Senior Special Adviser (Media) to President Goodluck Jonathan and ably assisted by Mrs Shola Soyele of Channels television.

The time of the webinar is 2.00pm.