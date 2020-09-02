Osinbajo, Ganduje meet over banditry, kidnapping in Kano

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, received a report on the security situation in Kano State from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting between the Vice President and the Kano State Governor was held behind closed doors.

Briefing State House correspondents Ganduje said he briefed the Vice President on kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other criminal activities in the state.

According to him, “I submitted a report to him that it is all well; we are managing. There is high coordination of the security agencies in Kano; they are working very hard.”

He said the main security challenge facing the state at present was how to ensure that bandits don’t build their nest in the 1000 square kilometer Falgore Forest.

The Falgore Forest lies in Tudun Wada, Doguwa, and Sumaila local government areas of Kano and extends to the boundary lines of Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi states.

He said, “The only problem we have is the Falgore Forest for which we are providing infrastructure for military training in order to prevent the bandits from colonizing that particular environment. We are working very hard on that.”

Ganduje said the Vice President was encouraged by the report presented to him because it made him have a clearer idea of the security issues in Kano State.

He said the state government gave N880 million to the 44 councils in the state for the renovation of schools, explaining that the idea was to encourage community participation in the development of education.

According to him, the programme was designed to be executed through direct labour and aimed at the rehabilitation and renovation of schools in all the local governments in the state.

He said, “Now, we have created what we call education promotion committees and we have given them N20million naira each with identified schools to be renovated and with the scope of work to be undertaken.

“We have given them three weeks to complete that project so that they will come and report and our supervisors and engineers will also give the same report.

“Then, they will also invite the well to do indigenes of the local governments; they also will provide their own contribution.

“So, we are expecting, after the completion of the report, they will tell us how much they have been able to gather from the indigenes of the local governments.

“Then we give them money and they go back again.

“You know we have declared education to be free and compulsory from basic, to secondary education. So, we have to involve community participation.”

Governor Ganduje said that Kano State is up to date in paying its counterpart funding for Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC.

He said that the state has an education trust fund, for which 5% of our Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, 5% of statutory allocations of the local governments, and 2% of all contracts awarded in Kano are kept to provide funds for education.

Speaking on the Kano Economic City, he said the project, conceived to encourage commercial activities in the highly populated city, has reached 70% completion.

He said, “There are so many facilities there. Apart from the shops there, there are mega-hotels, there are banking halls and also there are trailer parks and so many other things that you expect to see in an economic city.

“The work has reached over 70%. So, we are happy. Even the drug sellers are being allocated a place there to avoid selling drugs indiscriminately.

“You know the federal government’s policy on drugs now and those who are in corporate business, we have premises for them.”

Vanguard