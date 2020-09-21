Osinbajo welcomes first grandchild

Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun

By David Royal

The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has just welcomed his first grandchild as his daughter, Oluwadamilola was delivered of a baby boy on Monday morning.

Osinbajo broke the good news via his verified Twitter handle; @ProfOsinbajo.

He wrote “All glory to GOD! I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning! ~YO”, the tweet read.

