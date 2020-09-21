Osinbajo welcomes first grandchild

By David Royal
The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has just welcomed his first grandchild as his daughter, Oluwadamilola was delivered of a baby boy on Monday morning.
Osinbajo broke the good news via his verified Twitter handle; @ProfOsinbajo.
He wrote “All glory to GOD! I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning! ~YO”, the tweet read.
