Osinbajo’s daughter delivers baby boy

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has just joined the league of grandfathers as his daughter, Oluwadamilola, just got delivered of a baby boy.

Oluwadamilola, reportedly gave birth to the Vice President’s first grandchild on Monday.

The news of the birth was broken by the Vice President himself on his verified Twitter handle; @ProfOsinbajo, around 4:16pm on Monday.

“All glory to GOD! I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Oluseun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning! ~YO”, the tweet read.