Osun reverses common uniform policy

Osun State Government said it has put in place measures that will help tame the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as part of the preparations for the resumption of schools across the state slated for September 21.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Jamiu Olawumi, spoke yesterday while responding to questions on a live Rave FM Osogbo programme called ‘Frank Talk’, monitored in Osogbo.

He allayed the fears of parents and guardians concerning the coronavirus, saying the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration had set machinery in motion to ensure the safe resumption of pupils.

He said besides provision of safety materials that would curb the spread of the virus among pupils and teachers, all schools, including private ones across the state, have been fumigated by the Ministry of Environment.

Olawumi added that the government had engaged stakeholders, including parents, on the modalities for resumption before deciding on the procedure, manner and date for resumption.

Speaking about the review of the education policy, the special adviser said reversal of the schools’ names would take place immediately, while reversal to the old uniforms would begin on November 9.

He said: “We assure stakeholders in the education sector that the Oyetola administration has put everything in place to ensure that our pupils are safe.

“Almost all sectors across the country have opened. COVID-19 is here with us and the situation doesn’t look like abating anytime soon. We can’t continue to keep our children at home. We just have to find a way around it. The only way is to put safety measures in place at our schools, which we have done.”

Also speaking during the programme, the Chairman, Parents Forum for private and public schools, Mr. Bisi Olaniyan, hailed the government for listening to parents and reverting to the old education policy as recommended by the Education Review Committee set up by the government.

The old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife (Johnians), have hailed Governor Oyetola for reverting the name of their alma mater from St John’s High School to St John’s Grammar School.

They also commended Oyetola for reverting the names of other schools.

The old boys praise the governor for listening to people’s yearnings.

The President of St John’s Old Boys Association, Dr. Festus Osoba, in a letter of appreciation, said the parents and the alumni of the schools were relieved that wise counsel prevailed at last.