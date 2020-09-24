Our plan is to industrialize Osun, says Deputy Governor

Sanni Onogu, Abuja

“Life of a quintessential engineer” was written authored by Engr. Nelson Olajide Olubakinde.

Alabi described the celebrant as an Omoluwabi quintessential.

He said: “He is a man who does not only believe in the dignity of labour but also believes in hard work.

“Above all he loves God and that is why he is ending well. He only retired, but he is not tired.”

While answering a question on alternative avenues to generate revenues for the State, Alabi said: “The state of Osun has great potentials. It is like gold that is untapped. Last year November, we organised an economic and investment summit where we showcased the potentials of the state to the whole world.

“We rested on the three pillars of Agriculture, Mining, and Tourism where we have comparative advantages.

“In the last one year, if not for the COVID-19 Pandemic, 42 companies would have been established in the state of Osun.

“But as of now, we have 15. One was even inaugurated last week at the Iragbiji area where the firm would convert cassava to ethanol.

“What we are trying to do is that we want to transform the state into an industrial state and to go into the exploration of our mineral resources.”

He added that the state has made tremendous progress in the provision of healthcare facilities for the people of Osun.

Alabi said: “The current administration in Osun State will be two years old in December and up till now; it has not owed a single month salary which is a deviation from the past.

“We have been engaging in massive road construction and schools are being renovated.

“In the last one year, the state has renovated and equipped most of the basic healthcare centres.

“Out of 332 health centres, 315 have been completed and handed over to the various communities. We have been performing and our actions speak volume.”

The author of the book, Engr. Olubakinde, said he was motivated to write the book because of Engineer Oguntomiyi’s enviable virtues.

READ ALSO: On proposed Federal College of Education in Osun State

He said: “His life is one of encouragement, I see in his life, the pattern that I want to live. That encouraged me.

“I like his pattern of life, his policy of getting things done in spite of challenges. He doesn’t believe that anything is impossible.

“One other virtue I saw in him is his calmness, his charisma. He encouraged us to grow. If you are hardworking, he encourages you to develop yourself. He is an epitome of good character.”

Engineer Olubakinde revealed that substantial proceeds from the sale of the book would be dedicated to a foundation, the Iwalewa Oguntominiyi Foundation.

The book reviewer, Professor Akin Alao, of the Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, described the book as not only an Odyssey about the celebrant but more of material put together about a man with a conviction to move the society forward.

“The book testifies to God’s investment in the life of a man whose destiny and destination has impacted on the lives of men.

“He is not a leader of ten percenters’; he isn’t a leader of rogues but a leader of men of impeccable character.”

The celebrant, Engr. Oguntominiyi, thanked the author and guests for the honour done to him.

The former Director of Federal Highways said he would continue to dedicate his life to the service of God and country.