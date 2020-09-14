Outrage as NAACP chapter president says there is ‘no such thing as blue lives’

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

The president of a Massachusetts chapter of the NAACP has sparked outrage by declaring that there is ‘no such thing as blue lives’, in the aftermath of the LA sheriffs shooting.

Bishop Talbert Swan, a Pentecostal preacher from Springfield, Massachusetts, tweeted after two officers were ambushed in Compton, Los Angeles, on Saturday evening.

‘There’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES…’ he tweeted. ‘Stop comparing your JOB with my LIFE… Your CAREER is a choice, my BLACKNESS isn’t. #BlackLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter’

Bishop Talbert Swan, a Pentecostal preacher from Springfield, Massachusetts and president of the local NAACP chapter, tweeted on Sunday his rejection of ‘blue lives matter’

Swan’s tweet on Sunday was met with a flurry of response, with many criticizing his views

Swan spoke of the ‘hypocrisy’ of defending the militia who killed BLM protesters in Wisconsin

He argued that there were double standards when it came to the shooting of police and the shooting of protesters.

‘Something is wrong in America when white people can’t see the hypocrisy in expressing outrage and tweeting #BlueLivesMatter over two cops being shot only 17 days after they applauded and raised over $1 million to defend a white supremacist who murdered two #BLM protesters.’

Swan’s comments were ‘liked’ more than 35,000 times, but also met with anger on social media.

‘Why can’t you understand that not all cops are the same?’ asked one person.

Another replied: ‘Such hate, “Bishop”.’

Another pointed out that police ‘choose to protect and serve everyone’.

‘They run towards danger to save your black life if they can. Think about that, and pray for them,’ said one.

Another replied: ‘Their JOB which is to put their LIVES at risk to protect your LIFE!’

One Twitter user pointed out that police were essential for an orderly society, and were being ‘persecuted’.

They wrote: ‘But cops are necessary for society. Thus their lives, like doctors, teachers etc do matter. And whether many like to believe it or not, they are being persecuted recently. People chanting they hope they die proves that. It’s not the same as BLM, but both are important today.’

Social media users attacked Swan for his comments on Sunday

On Sunday police in Los Angeles were continuing to search for a black man, aged 28-30, who walked up to the two deputies in their car at 6:58pm, in Compton, and shot them at close range.

One of the deputies, only identified as a 31-year-old mother of a six-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw and arms, and is critical but stable condition.

The other deputy, a 24-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the forehead, an arm and a hand. He is described as alert.

Neither of their names have been released to the public.

Video released by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department shows the moment that male suspect opened fire on two deputies at a Compton bus station