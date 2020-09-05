Over 300 Suspected Drug Dealers Arrested In Katsina – NDLEA

A file photo of an official of the NDLEA backing the camera.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested over 300 suspected drug dealers with more than 460 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, and other drug substances in Katsina State.

According to the NDLEA Commandant in Katsina, Sule Momoudu, the suspects were arrested since January to date by officers of the agency in various parts of the state.

He made the disclosure Friday when he paid an advocacy visit to the state government to appreciate its support to the agency and solicit for more.

While stating that the agency was ready to rid Katsina of drug traffickers, Momoudu asked the state government to increase its support and recognition of NDLEA as a law enforcement agency as it had no representative in all the COVID-19 meetings held.

He believes security is development and Nigeria cannot thrive in the atmosphere of insecurity, stressing the need to ensure drug education is taught in primary and secondary schools to basically prepare students to understand the dangers of drug abuse.

“There is the need to establish Drug Control Committee and enhance the capacity of drug-free clubs and increase drug abuse awareness campaign by sponsoring inter-school quiz competitions,” the NDLEA commandant said.

In his response, the State Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, who received Momoudu pledged the government’s commitment to supporting and assisting the agency to tackle the menace of drug abuse and trafficking in Katsina.

Yakubu was concerned about the involvement of some youths and women in drug abuse in the state.

He observed that the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in Katsina were connected to drug abuse, hence the need for all stakeholders to put all hands on deck to tackle the problems.

“Our doors are widely open to supporting NDLEA to conduct its activities effectively in the state.

“Since we assumed office in 2015, we have been in close cooperation with the agency and we came with informed position of seriousness of drug addiction in the state,” the deputy governor told his guest.

He added, “We have been taking proactive decisions with regards to drugs as, for instance, we no longer see drug hawkers on the streets or villages, as well as drug merchants in our markets.”

Yakubu noted that the construction of a rehabilitation centre at the State Command Headquarters of the NDLEA, as well as sensitisation and mobilisation programmes of the government, were part of its support to the agency.