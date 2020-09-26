Daily News

Overnight fire razes Kogi electronics shop

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

From James Azania, Lokoja

An electronics mall in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, PeeLinks, was on Friday night, razed in a fire outbreak.

The multi-million Naira electronics shop located few metres away from the premises of the Federal Fire Service along the Murtala Mohammed road was completely razed in the fire accident reportedly started around 11.50pm.

Read Also: Fire razes two petrol tankers, buildings in Rivers

The incident is coming two days after a tanker explosion claimed the lives of no fewer than 25 people, including students, in Felele, along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

An eyewitness said that the fire raged on, while residents watched helplessly as the three-storey electronic shop got destroyed.

Acute malnutrition: Katsina set to procure more RUTF drugs

Previous article

Electricity, Fuel Hike: More prosperous days will come soon – Lai Mohammed

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News