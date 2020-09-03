Oyetola kicks off reconstruction of 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road

Oyetola (middle). Photo; TWITTER/GBOYEGAOYETOLA

Makinde begins N28.3 billion Ogbomoso street-light project

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday, inaugurated the reconstruction of the 13.15 kilometres Ada-Igbajo Road abandoned and neglected by successive governments.

The road, which was first constructed under the defunct Western Region by the then Premier, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the mid-50s and reconstructed in 1987-1988 by the military government of old Oyo State, had become a nightmare for residents, farmers, and motorists while the socio-economic activities of people in the area had suffered a serious decline.

Oyetola, while inaugurating the road, noted that the hardship residents in the area we’re passing through compelled his administration to place it on the top priority list.

He said that his administration had in the last one and half years carried out 28 road intervention efforts across the three senatorial districts.

In a related vein, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has kicked off the reconstruction of the three kilometres Under G-Stadium-LAUTECH 2nd Gate Road, Ogbomoso and second phase of the Light-Up Oyo State project estimated at N28.36 billion.

The provision of the street-lights spanning 223.48 kilometres of the road across the geopolitical zones of the state is expected to be completed in nine months’ time.

Makinde said the state was committing N28.36 billion to the two projects in recognition of the importance of street-lights to security and economic activities.

In a remark, Vice-Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Prof. Michael Ologunde, said many residents had been subjected to hardship plying the road.