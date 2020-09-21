Oyo APC committed to reconciliation

Yinka Adeniran and Segun Showumi, Ibadan

EFFORTS to ensure that all grievances and grudges are finally laid to rest in the ranks and file of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State got a boost yesterday, as the party stakeholders met again as planned at the Ibadan home of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), who brokered the peace among the warring factions and divisions within the party, said the party leadership in the state had agreed that former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala is the leader of the party in the state.

The meeting was jointly presided over by Fayemi and Alao-Akala, who both wore the same sky blue lace materials.

The meeting, which lasted for about three hours at the Jericho home of Dr. Fayemi, was attended by party chieftains from the factional groups, including those loyal to the late governors Lamidi Adeshina and Abiola Ajimobi. Members of the Unity Forum, a group of APC members not pleased with the late Ajimobi, were also in attendance.

Speaking after the meeting, Alao-Akala, who was flanked by Fayemi, said there is no victor and no vanquished.

Fayemi said APC targets ousting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 in the state, noting that Governor Seyi Makinde “is my very good friend and brother. As you know, I am Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, I can’t campaign against the sitting governor. But this is about my party. And I have a national assignment. I am not the one that will remove him. Oyo State members of our party have come together and they are not selling groundnuts.”

Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, the Executive Director, OES Energy Services Limited, has dumped the PDP for the APC in Oyo State.

He made the announcement while addressing his supporters on Sunday in Ibadan.

Adegoke, a political disciple of Sen. Rasheed Ladoja, is the Ajia-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He contested the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan South-West/North-West Federal constituency in 2015 on the platform of Accord Party (AP) and lost.

He was also part of those who worked for the emergence of the current administration of Governor Makinde under the PDP.

Adegoke, who is eyeing the Oyo South Senatorial seat, said his decision was after several consultation with his political associates, leaders and supporters across the 33 local governments.

He dismissed speculations that he was still in the PDP, assuring his supporters that he was in the APC fully.

Adegoke thanked his supporters for their concern on the matter, saying there was no cause for alarm.