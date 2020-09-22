Oyo begins interview for applicants

Oyo State Government on Monday began oral interview for 7,000 applicants who scored 50 per cent and above in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The Chairman of TESCOM, Pastor Akinade Alamu, who briefed reporters on the sidelines of the interview sessions, said that successful candidates would receive their letters before the end of November.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Alamu as saying that applicants will only be employed based on merit and competence.

Alamu, who said the exercise started about seven months ago before the outbreak of COVID-19, following an approval given by Governor Seyi Makinde to recruit teachers, added that teaching and non-teaching workers would be recruited into the service of the state.

He said: “When we complete the exercise for those we are interviewing today, they will resume work before the end of November.”

“I am delighted with today’s exercise. We started about seven months ago when the governor gave the approval to recruit 7,000 teachers and about 3,000 non-teaching staff. People applied, uploaded their credentials and we conducted the test for 67,000 applicants.

“The results came out and 10 per cent of those people succeeded in scoring 50 per cent and above. So, this is why we are starting the interview today of about 7,000 applicants, which include the physically challenged.”