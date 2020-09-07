Oyo government to create four new layouts in Akinyele, others

Oyo State Government plans to create layouts for four Government Reserve Areas (GRAs) before the end of this year. Three of them will be located in Akinyele Local Government Area to take advantage of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port at Akinyele and the construction of Lagos-Ibadan railway track.







Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the state Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Rahman Abdulraheem, said one would be located at Olodo area, another one at Ido and one at Lagelu and Ona-Ara interjection.







The commissioner said: “The railway coming from Lagos linking the dry port will be the host of the GRAs because we want people to be there. There will be one along Olodo. We are also looking at Oluyole area and Ido as well as the interjection of Lagelu and Ona-Ara local government areas.

“Before the end of the year, there will be chance for interested members of the public to key into the estate projects. In a matter of months from now, everybody that is willing and ready to partake in this government project will be allocation of land.”

While also warning land grabbers to desist from the act of illegality, the commissioner urged the general public to bring to the attention of the government if they saw anyone involved in land grabbing.