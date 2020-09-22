Oyo re-awards Saki-township road for N4.796b

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo has re-awarded the Saki-Township road for N4.796b under the Alternative Project Funding Approach.

The contract, which has an expected delivery period of 12 months, was revoked about two weeks ago by Governor Seyi Makinde when he went to the ancient town to commission a project.

The re-award was part of decisions reached during the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the 9.7km Saki Township road, which was awarded in December 2016 by the immediate past administration at N8.2billion has not much to show for the almost N3billion paid already.

He added the re-award followed request and pressure from the people of the town on the government as a result of the challenges and hardship been faced with the slow pace of work on the project.

Olaleye said: “Oyo State Executive Council today re-awarded the Saki Township road. The contract is re-awarded to Messr Peculiar Ultimate Concern Limited for the sum of N4.796b under the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA).”

Other decisions reached the meeting include approval for the purchase of a modern fire-fighting truck for the Ibadan Airport of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, the award of the Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Ashipa road in Oyo Township at a cost of N2.9 billion as well as the passage of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources 2020 bill to Oyo Assembly.