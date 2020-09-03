Daily News

Oyo tackles sexual violence with three bills

By
From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly, the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, and Ministry of Justice have met to present a common front against rape and other forms of sexual violence.

At the meeting, the agencies evaluated three bills, namely: Child Sexual Offence Bill, 2019; Oyo State Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Team and Refferal Centre Bill, 2020, and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill, 2019.

The meeting was held at Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

