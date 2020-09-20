Ozuora Memorial tourney attracts Nigeria’s best golfers to Aba

Agency Reporter

Top golfers in the country will converge on the golf section of Aba Sports Club 1926 for the Okpata Ozuora Memorial Golf Tournament in memory of late prominent son of Aba-Abia State, Chief Mike Nkwoji. It holds on September 25 to 26, 2020.

According to the planning committee of the yearly event, about 150 men and women golfers are expected in the tournament designed for 0-28 handicap players.

The committee revealed that players are expected to arrive in Aba on Friday for cocktails, while the tournament will tee-off by 7.00 a.m. on Saturday.

The closing ceremony and prize presentation will hold on Saturday, the same day slated for the commissioning of an ultra-modern Caddies Hut built-in memory of the deceased to support the club.

Apart from the exciting moments awaiting the players, they will also win quality prizes, as well as free accommodation for lady golfers and winners in the 10 categories.