Pablo Escobar’s nephew finds £14m cash in wall of one of his houses

The nephew of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has found a plastic bag with £14million of cash hidden in the wall at one of his uncle’s houses.
Nicolas Escobar said he had a ‘vision’ which showed him where to look for the money in the apartment in Medellin, Colombia.
He told local media it was not the first time he has found money in unusual places where his uncle used to hide from the authorities.
In the wall, Nicolas found a typewriter, a camera and a bag containing the vast piles of money, some of which had decomposed
Escobar, who died in a shootout with police in 1993, was said to be the seventh richest person in the world at the peak of his powers.
The ‘King of Cocaine’ reportedly hid millions in his many properties across Colombia.
He amassed an estimated net worth of US $30billion by the time of his death, equivalent to $59billion today.
During his time at the helm of the Medellin Cartel he controlled over 80 per cent of the cocaine shipped to the US.
Rumours of his hidden fortunes have been circulating for years since his death.
Nephew Nicolas told Colombian TV channel Red+ Noticias he also found a gold pen, satellite phones, a typewriter, a camera and undeveloped film roll.
He said: ‘Every time I sat in the dining room and looked towards the car park, I saw a man entering the place and disappearing.
‘The smell [inside] was astonishing. A smell 100 times worse than something that had died.’
Many of the old notes stashed in the wall had decayed and were no longer usable.
Nicolas has been living in the apartment owned by his uncle for the past five years.
Escobar entered the cocaine trade in the early 1970s, collaborating with other criminals to form the Medellin Cartel.
Despite his role as a drug lord Escobar earned popularity by sponsoring charity projects and soccer clubs.
However terror campaigns run by Escobar resulted in the murder of thousands turned the public against him.
He entered politics to gain even greater influence but he was was vilified by the Colombian and US governments who wanted him arrested and stifled his political ambitions.
By the mid-1980s, Pablo Escobar had an estimated net worth of $30 billion and cash was so prevalent that Escobar purchased a Learjet for the sole purpose of flying his money.
More than 15 tons of cocaine were reportedly smuggled each day, netting the Cartel as much as $420 million a week.
Escobar built or bought many houses in Colombia, with the Hacienda Napoles his main luxury estate.
The mansion contained a colonial house, a sculpture park, and a complete zoo with animals including elephants, hippos, giraffes and exotic birds.
Colombian law enforcement finally caught up to Pablo Escobar on December 2, 1993 in a middle-class neighbourhood in Medellin.
A firefight ensued and, as Escobar tried to escape across a series of rooftops, he and his bodyguard were shot and killed.
His legacy in Colombia is controversial, with many denouncing his horrific crimes while others see him as a Robin Hood style figure who provided a lot for the poor.
The family history of Pablo Escobar
Pablo was the third of seven children born to his farmer father Abel and primary school teacher mother Hilda.
He is thought to have begun his criminal career as a teenager, allegedly stealing gravestones and sanding them down for resale.
In 1976, Escobar, then 26, married María Victoria Henao, who was only 15.
The drug baron married María Victoria Henao and had two children together, Juan Pablo and Manuela
Her family discouraged their relationship because of his supposed inferior social status but they eloped.
They had two children together, Juan Pablo (who now goes by Sebastián Marroquín) and Manuela.
Pablo once notoriously burned $2million in cash for a fire because Manuela once complained she was cold.
The children and their mother fled to Mozambique after Pablo’s death in 1993.
They then travelled on tourist visas to Argentina, where they ultimately remained and became citizens in exile.
Juan Pablo changed his name because he did not want to be associated with his father and he needed a new identity since many companies would refuse him because of his surname.
He has since apologised for the sins of his father and met with some of his victims in a documentary.
Manuela has also adopted a new identity and keeps out of the public eye.
A number of women have claimed to have had affairs with the narcoterrorist including the journalist Virginia Vallejo and the drug lord Griselda Blanco.
