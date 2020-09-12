Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Accord

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 28, 2020 Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah, following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan. ABBAS MOMANI / AFP

The Palestinian Authority and Islamist movement Hamas both condemned Friday’s Israeli-Bahraini normalisation deal as another “stab in the back” by an Arab state and act of “aggression” against their people.

The agreement was “a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people,” like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, social affairs minister in the West Bank-based PA, told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said it was an “aggression” that dealt “serious prejudice” to the Palestinian cause.