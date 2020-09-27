Pantami, Danbatta, others to speak at Nigeria 2020 Innovation Summit

DG/CEO of NITDA, Pantami. Photo: TWITTER/NITDA



The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami and Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta are among Guest Speakers for the 2020 Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS).

Mr Kenneth Omeruo, the Lead Convener and Founder of InnovationHub Africa & Resources Limited, said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the challenge of the global pandemic had made it necessary for this year’s summit to be held virtually from October 6 to October 8, adding that the theme of the summit would be ‘Innovating in Critical Times.’

“Nigeria innovation week, is a week-long event that brings stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy together.

“The week will be packed with several activities like innovation exhibitions, Nigeria innovation summit, Nigeria innovation awards, and the yearly report of the state of innovation in Nigeria.

“At the event, ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria will be discussed.

“Participation in this week-long event is open to local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, and all stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem,” Omeruo said.

He added that the event would also showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products and services from Nigeria.

Omeruo noted that the state of innovation in Nigeria would be reviewed to understand its position and how it could be improved.

Other speakers at the summit include, Andrew Bourne, Regional Managing Director, Zoho Corporation, Eduardo Bailetti, Co-founder ScaleCamp, Ottawa, Canada, Fatumata Coker, Founder, YGroup Holdings Inc. and Dr Yele Okeremi, CEO, Precise Financial Systems Ltd. among others.

Commenting, the Programmes Director of the event, Tony Ajah said: “the summit will receive delegates from local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, states, embassies, High Commissions and decision makers among others.

“This year has been tough for businesses but companies that are innovative see opportunities in most crisis.

“The summit will feature innovation showcases and exhibitions, keynote presentations on emerging technologies and their industry application.

“It will also feature panel discussions, innovation management insights as well as workshops, networking and awards, “he said.

Ajah said the event would benefit each player in the innovation ecosystem ranging from government institutions, agencies to businesses and organisations.

He noted that academic and research centers as well as start-ups and young entrepreneurs would also benefit a lot by attending the summit.

