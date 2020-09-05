Pardoned criminal arrested for allegedly defiling 4-year-old in mosque

A 50-year-old man, Yusuf Bako, who was among the freed inmates during the COVID-19 lockdown by the Bauchi State Government has been rearrested for for allegedly of a 4-year-old girl inside Mosque.

Bako was jailed in 2001 for a similar offense.

Police in Bauchi said in a statement on Saturday morning that a resident of Igbo Quarters, Bauchi, Jamilu Abdullahi reported the incident at Township Police Station on September 3, 2020.

The police spokesman, Ahmad Wakil, said the suspect was rescued from angry mob.

“The suspect was rescued with various degree of injuries and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment whom was identify as Yusuf Bako, aged 50 years of Yakubu Wanka Street Bauchi,” Wakil said.

Wakil said, Yusuf Bako had confessed to the crime at the point of interrogation, he stated that he was arrested and imprisoned sometimes in 2001 and 2015 for the same offence.

“He further, claimed to be among the fortunate inmate recently pardon by the State on the eve of Corona virus.”

The commissioner of police in the state, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, urged the residents of the state to continue exercising their civil responsibility of pointing and giving vital information which may ease police in its operations to steam the state of all form of crime and criminality.

