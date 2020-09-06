Pardoned serial rapist defiles 4-yr-old girl in mosque

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have confirmed the arrest of a suspected serial rapist, Yusuf Bako, who allegedly defiled a four-year- old girl in a mosque.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, the police team rescued Bako from an angry mob after he had sustained injuries.

Wakil quoted the suspect as saying he was jailed for rape in 2001 and 2015, and that he was one of the convicts pardoned and released as part of the measures to decongest the prisons in the wake of the spread of coronavirus

“On the 03/09/2020 at about 11:30hrs, one Jamilu Abdullahi ‘M’ of Igbo quarters reported at the Township Police Station that, on same date at about 09:20hrs, an angry mob were beating an unknown person at Aminu Street, after which a team of police officers moved to the scene and rescued the suspect with various degrees of injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect whom we identified as Yusuf Bako, ‘M’ aged 50 years of Yakubu Wanka Street, Bauchi, allegedly lured four-year-old girl (names withheld) to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and had canal knowledge of her. Yusuf Bako confessed to the crime. When interrogated he stated that he was arrested and imprisoned in the year 2001 and 2015 for the same offence. He further claimed that he was among the fortunate inmates recently pardoned by the state on the eve of coronavirus”.

Wakil further said the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Jimeta appealed to the public to continue exercising their civil responsibility by pointing and giving vital information that may help the police in its operations to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality.

