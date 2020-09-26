Parenting Gen Z – Growth and grit





If you are like majority of parents, you realise that a lot has changed in our homes, especially when it comes to parenting and raising our children in the midst of the pandemic!

So many things are happening at once; from the pandemic to online learning to the black lives matter movement/awareness to increase in digital media use, video games consumption and so much more!

According to Wikipedia, children born between the mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s are “Generation Z”. Despite being dubbed “digital natives,” members of Generation Z are not necessarily digitally literate which makes them defenseless against most online dangers. Compared to previous generations, Generation Z tends to be well behaved and risk-averse, but they are more prone to mental health problems. How then can we ensure that our children have what it takes to survive and thrive in the 21st century?

Parenting in the 21st Century and the ongoing pandemic comes with several influences, opportunities and challenges. As the African proverb says, it takes a village, and I say it takes an e-village to raise children today. We all need support and this is what happens when like-minded parents and experts come together to discuss how to raise strong and sound families. We help each other on the parenting journey. We have all been forced to grow in different ways during this period. We all need the strength and grit to see the opportunities and continue to thrive as a family, nation and as global citizens.

Join the LagosMums 7th Annual Parenting Conference, which will hold on Saturday, October 10, 2020 online from 10 am (WAT). We are pleased to be hosting this conference this year but with a twist! It will be our first all virtual and online conference. This will ensure that we continue the conversation and connect with parents anywhere in the world. The event is FREE to attend but registration is required.

We have several panels and experts planned as we delve deep into how the family has changed! We will discuss several things that affect our children and families at this time such as the future of jobs. With the prevalence of mental health illnesses, we will be discussing how to ensure effective mental health for our children and families; right from home.

Everyone has gone digital and it is imperative that we discuss practical ways to raise responsible digital citizens; with a focus on digital well-being and online safety.

The theme this year is Gen Z – Growth and Grit!



The conference is perfect for parents, caregivers, educators or anyone that is interested in empowering the youth and the future generations. If this is you, then you should register to join the Conference. The conference is free to attend but you register in order to get the details to access the virtual rooms online. After signing up you will get the details to join the sessions.