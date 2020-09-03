Parents should find ‘alternative ways’ of celebrating LC results – HSE

Parents of Leaving Cert students should develop “alternative ways” of celebrating their results next week in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the head the HSE has said.

Paul Reid said he would encourage parents and guardians to “talk openly” with their Leaving Cert children about the risk of socialising after they get their results.

About 60,000 Leaving Cert students are set to receive their final calculated grade results at 9am on Monday.

Acknowledging how different this year’s release of results will be, Mr Reid also stressed the “disappointment and frustration” felt by many students as not being able to celebrate their results “in the usual way”.

He also acknowledged the “burden” placed on this group of young people through the loss of traditional milestones, and uncertainty, caused by the pandemic.

Young people have played a major role in supporting families during the pandemic, he said, though a small minority have engaged in irresponsible behaviour that puts other people at risk.

“However, we shouldn’t resort to shaming young people, particularly on social media,” Mr Reid said.

Swabbing

Meanwhile, up to one-quarter of people sent for Covid-19 testing are failing to turn up for their swabs, according to the Health Service Executive.

The failure of people to attend is becoming “an issue” at many swabbing sites around the country, HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor told a briefing on Thursday.

No-shows account for up to 750 of the 3,000 people referred for testing each day, though the rate of non-attendance varies in different centres, she said.

If people failed to turn up, that means their slot is not available for someone else, she pointed out. “It’s challenging, particularly when we have to have capacity for (testing) schools.”

Almost 62,000 tests were processed last week, with a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said. This included 27,000 tests in the community, over 16,000 in hospital and 16,000 carried out as part of serial testing among healthcare workers and in meat processing plants.

The number of close contacts attending for testing has improved from 60 per cent to 80 per cent and the proportion of those attending a week later has also improved, to 50 per cent, according to Mr Reid.

The HSE was able to meet all demand, he said, despite a three-fold increase in demand for community testing.

Mr Reid said the turnaround time from point of referral for a test to completion of contact tracing currently stands at 2.2 days.

The new swabbing centres are to be established shortly in Blanchardstown and Dublin’s inner city, he said.