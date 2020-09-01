Pastor Adeboye Declines Interview at Presidential Villa

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, while coming out of the meeting, which was held with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shunned journalists.

The meeting started around 3pm and ended a few minutes after. Pastor Adeboye did not speak with State House correspondents.

Others in the meeting were, the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President.

Also, nothing has been heard from the Presidency, which normally issues statements detailing the outcome of such meetings.

However, the meeting may not be unconnected with the controversial section of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA, which the President signed into law on August 7, 2020.

Recall that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) had said that those wailing over the new CAMA should better stop because there is no going back.

CAC said the new act has come to stay in the country despite the public outcry that has greeted it.

The Commission said it was only waiting for the legislature to gazette it for immediate implementation of the law.

The CAMA bill was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, and was included in his list of achievements for the last one year.

The CAC Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, while speaking to the Commerce Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) in Abuja wondered why the act was being opposed by religious bodies, especially the churches.

Many churches and Christian leaders have kicked against CAMA, including the RCCG.

