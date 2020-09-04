Pastor nabbed for killing 60-year old native doctor

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Police in Anambra said they have arrested a 21-year old Pastor, Uchenna Chukwuma for allegedly killing a 60-year old native doctor in Nkpo, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspect claimed he was sent by God to kill the deceased.

He said the machete used in committing the crime was recovered as exhibit, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

He said, “On the 3/9/2020 at about 2:10pm, there was a report of alleged murder of a native doctor by one Oliver Chukwudi Ugwu ‘m’ aged 60 years of Umusiome, Nkpor but hails from Umuavor village Abor in Udi LGA of Enugu State by a self-acclaimed pastor one Uchenna Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 21 years of Ugwuezue street,Umusiome Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“The Suspect who hails from Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State claimed during interrogation that he was sent by God to kill the native doctor.

“He further alleged that the victim was disturbing him spiritually and has not allowed him to progress financially.

“Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene of crime and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the machete used in perpetrating the crime was recovered as exhibit and Case transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.”