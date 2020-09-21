Patriots star James White’s police captain dad is killed and his mom seriously injured in car crash

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:20 EDT, 20 September 2020 | Updated: 21:20 EDT, 20 September 2020

New England Patriots star James White’s police captain father has been killed and his mother seriously injured after they were involved in a car crash in South Florida earlier Sunday.

The footballer’s dad Tyrone, a police captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, died in the wreck while his mom Lisa remains in a critical condition in hospital, Fox Sports 640 host Andy Slater announced on Twitter.

White learned the devastating news just hours before he was due to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The longtime running back and captain was inactive for the game.

New England Patriots star James White’s police captain father has been killed and his mother seriously injured after they were involved in a car crash in South Florida earlier Sunday. White runs with the ball in last week’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins

The exact location and details of the fatal crash are not yet known.

The Patriots showed their support for their teammate on the field during Sunday night’s game.

Running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, and J.J. Taylor huddled with teammates Josh McDaniels and Troy Brown at the start of the game in what appeared to be a tribute to their captain.

Devin McCourty ran up to a camera during the game and shouted ‘two eight, we love you bro’ – a reference to White’s number on the field.

Former Patriot Tom Brady paid his respects to his old teammate and ‘great friend’ on social media, saying his parents ‘raised an amazing son’.

Former Patriot Tom Brady paid his respects to his old teammate and ‘great friend’ on social media, saying his parents ‘raised an amazing son’

Devin McCourty ran up to a camera during Sunday night’s game following the news and shouted ‘two eight, we love you bro’ – a reference to White’s number on the field

‘So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way,’ Brady tweeted.

‘James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend’

Tributes also came from rival players, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeting: ‘Praying for you bro.’

Tributes also came from rival players, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeting: ‘Praying for you bro’

This marks the latest tragedy to strike the Patriots in recent days after coach Bill Belichick’s mom Jeannette died last Monday and his girlfriend Linda Holliday’s dad died days later.

White is one of the best receiving backs in the league, with 1,141 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the NFL.

This season marks his seventh both in the league and with the Patriots.

He has won three Super Bowls as part of the team.

In last week’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins White finished with 22 yards on five rushing attempts and caught three passes for 30 yards.

White is one of the best receiving backs in the league, with 1,141 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in the NFL