Pau Gasol and wife Catherine McDonnell welcome their first child

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:10 EDT, 13 September 2020 | Updated: 21:24 EDT, 13 September 2020

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol welcomed his first child on Sunday, who he named after his late teammate Kobe Bryant‘s daughter.

Gasol, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, sharing photos of his wife Catherine McDonnell and their child Elisabet Gianna Gasol.

Their daughter’s middle name is named after Gianna Bryant, the 13-year-old daughter of Gasol’s Laker teammate Kobe Bryant, who both passed away tragically in a helicopter crash in January.

Happy family: Los Angeles Lakers power forward Pau Gasol welcomed his first child on Sunday, who he named after his late teammate Kobe Bryant’s daughter

‘Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!’ Gasol said on Instagram with the hashtag #girldad.

Gasol also shared a photo of his newborn daughter’s tiny hand grasping onto her parents’ fingers.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant also took to Instagram to comment on the photos, stating, ‘Love you 3!!! Congratulations!!’ with a heart emoji.

Fingers: Gasol also shared a photo of his newborn daughter’s tiny hand grasping onto her parents’ fingers

Vanessa: Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant also took to Instagram to comment on the photos, stating, ‘Love you 3!!! Congratulations!!’ with a heart emoji

Gasol was Bryant’s teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014, winning two NBA Championships alongside Bryant.

Gasol was clearly close with Bryant and his family, sharing photos of his wife and Vanessa Bryant and their kids last month.

Bryant also shared a number of poignant tributes to his late teammate later in August, on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

Close: Gasol was clearly close with Bryant and his family, sharing photos of his wife and Vanessa Bryant and their kids last month

He shared a video tribute to Bryant on his birthday, August 23, with the caption, ‘Happy birthday brother Kobe taught us to be better. A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better.

Later that day he shared another photo of Gasol and Bryant on the court, with a heartfelt message about his teammate.

‘With tears in my eyes today… I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family,’ Gasol began.

Kobe and Pau: Later that day he shared another photo of Gasol and Bryant on the court, with a heartfelt message about his teammate

‘I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways’ he concluded, with the hashtags #Hermano #Familia #42.

The Barcelona native became the first non-American-born player to win NBA Rookie of the Year with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002.

He played with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2001 to 2008, before moving to the Lakers until 2014 and he most recently played with the San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks.