Paulina Porizkova packs up her late husband’s belongings in heartbreaking image

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has once again opened up about her ongoing struggle to deal with the loss of her late husband Ric Ocasek, sharing her heartache at packing up his belongings, 11 months after he passed away.

The 55-year-old has been incredibly candid about her grieving process in the months since the Cars frontman passed away, and in a post shared to her Instagram account on Tuesday, she detailed the painful process of ‘letting go of things’, while sharing an image of herself cradling one of Ocasek’s belongings.

‘Beginning the process of letting go of things – letting go of thirty years – letting go of everything I’ve known – everything that made me feel safe,’ she captioned the photo, which shows her kneeling on the ground, with a blanket clasped in her arms and her face in the fabric.

She continued: ‘Today is not good day. But I know I have to keep moving. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.’

Although Paulina did not share any more details about what she was doing in her most recent Instagram post, she gave further insight into her emotion state by adding the hashtags #sad, #overwhelmed, #feelinglonely, and #theendisjustthebeginning.

The image comes two weeks before the anniversary of Ocasek’s death; the rocker died on September 15, 2019, while recovering from a surgery, and it was Paulina who found his body in their Manhattan townhouse.

A New York City medical examiner later determined that he died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with pulmonary emphysema being a contributing factor.

Throughout the 11-and-a-half months since Ric’s passing, Paulina has shared regular updates about how she has been dealing with her emotions, revealing in October 2019 that his death was ‘the end of her world as she knew it’.

‘Ric and I have been separated for nearly three years now,’ she wrote at the time. ‘But we still lived together and still filled the family car. Everyone who knew Ric knew that he could be aloof. And not particularly social. But when he decided to turn his focus on you, it was as if the sun came out.

‘His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life.

‘For a long long time, no one could make me feels [sic] as loved as Ric. He was my sun,’ she recalled. ‘With this, I don’t mean my sunshine, no, Ric could be pretty gloomy.

‘In fact, when we first met, he reveled in his nickname “the Master of Doom”. But in my universe, it was where he rose and where he set that was the point to which I oriented myself,’ she explained.

‘Like a plant, I tilted my head to catch his rays. Our separation didn’t alter this one bit. He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day: depending on the position of the sun in the sky: you’ll have breakfast or go to work or dinner with your friends.

‘His death is the end of my world as I knew it.’

Paulina married Ric in August 1989, after meeting the singer on set while The Cars were filming the music video for Drive in 1984, and the pair – who had two sons together – enjoyed more than 30 years of marriage before quietly separating in 2017.

In January of this year, she admitted that she was struggling with depression in the wake of his death, but said that she was trying to process her sorrow before turning to medication.

One month later, during an appearance on CBS This Morning – her first interview since her husband’s passing – she opened up about her conflicting feelings for Ric, noting that, in addition to her overwhelming grief, she also felt hurt and betrayed by his decision to cut her out of his will, writing in the document that she had ‘abandoned him’.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce when he died; because they were not legally divorced, Paulina, as his widow, may be entitled under New York law to an ‘elective share’ of his estate.

Ric specifically addressed the rule in his will, stating: ‘Even if I should die before our divorce is final… Paulina is not entitled to any elective share… because she has abandoned me.’

However, unless it can be proven in court that she did abandon him, she will likely be entitled to a one-third share of the musician’s assets, which are listed as $5 million in ‘copyrights’, $100,000 in ‘tangible personal property,’ and $15,000 in cash.

During her televised sit-down, Paulina confessed that the instruction had left her devastated, saying: ‘I would love to be able to be sad and miss him, and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.’

Paulina’s latest Instagram post prompted an outpouring of sympathy from her followers, many of whom commented with words of love and well wishes, while others praised her ‘strength’.

‘Lots of love coming your way, Paulina. Keep moving,’ poet Maggie Smith wrote, while the model’s fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star Hunter McGrady commented: ‘You’re an angel and I’m sending so much love during this time.’

Another person wrote: ‘Sending you so much love. I admire your strength. Letting go is the hardest part – I’m not there yet. I’m still fake it till you make it – thank you for sharing light at the end of tunnel isn’t painless and new beginnings means a heavy heart.’

Paulina has thankfully had some time to deal with her ongoing grief privately while quarantining with her family and friends in upstate New York – an experience that she has regularly documented in a series of Instagram posts, in which she shares both the happiest of times, and glimpses into her emotional state.

On Monday, she shared a photo of her son Oliver holding the family’s pet cat Oskar – who had been given a medical mask to match his owner’s – revealing that the family was back in New York City in order to visit the vet ‘for a dental’.

Paulina has also kept her followers entertained with candid images of herself modeling bathing suits and funky quarantine ensembles, many of which feature retro items that she appears to have found around the house.