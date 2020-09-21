PDP, Atiku, Obi celebrate Governor

From Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar yesterday celebrated the declaration of Godwin Obaseki as the re-elected governor of Edo State.

Its National Chairman Uche Secondus, Atiku and the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi described the election as historic.

The PDP, through its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, told reporters at a news conference in Abuja, that the re-election of Obaseki was an unambiguous lesson for leaders.

“We rejoice with Edo people for helping to reset the political culture of our nation by casting their votes, protecting the votes, ensuring that their votes counted and following them, bumper-to-bumper to the final point of declaration,” it said.

The party praised its stakeholders involved in the election , security agencies, traditional institutions, faith-based organisations and others for ensuring the credibility of the poll..

It also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing electoral uprightness and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as its new-found image.

The PDP added: “It is our hope that this newfound image of INEC will gather more thresholds in future elections, particularly the October 10, 2020 Ondo State governorship election.

“We state this in our belief that in spite of Buhari’s administration’s failure in other spheres of life as well as in previous elections, if Mr. President can continue to toe this new line of allowing for electoral uprightness, history will be beckoned to be kind to him.

“We implore the President to continue in this newfound spirit of ensuring that the people are allowed to freely choose their leaders at all elections.”.

Ologbodiyan, in a statement quoted Secondus as saying that the victory of Obaseki was a clear affirmation and demonstration of people’s goodwill in appreciation of the outstanding performance of Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shuiby, in their first term.”

Secondus enjoined the President to “sign the amended Electoral Act and carry out electoral reforms that will engender peace and less interference in our electoral process.

He also saluted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for providing a healthy challenge.

In his message, Atiku said, “I most heartily congratulate the PDP who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people and their government.

“We, in the PDP, have shown that we are not fair-weather friends to the good people of Edo. In good times, we will walk beside you. In bad times, we will be your true ‘comrade’.

“We will never be a turncoat. We will never abandon the principles we once espoused, so we can dine with our nemesis. Democracy has no nemesis. And this, the PDP has again proved.”.