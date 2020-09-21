PDP attributes Obaseki’s reelection to steadfastness, dedication of Edo people

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo chapter, says victory of the party and its Candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, at the just concluded governorship election is due to steadfastness and dedication of Edo people.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, in Benin on Sunday.

According to Nehikhare, on a historic day like today, we will like to thank the good people of Edo for coming out enmasse to vote for our party and our candidate, Gov. Obaseki.

“This victory will not have been possible without the steadfastness and dedication of our Edo people who stood firm in the face of intimidation and provocation.

“This victory is for them.

“On Saturday, Edo people set the template for others to follow.

“On that day, Edo people took the fight to the vote buyers, who erroneously thought they could buy their consciences with money.

“By so doing, Edo people proved that no man or group of men can stop the collective will of the people.

“The vote of confidence passed in the Obaseki’s administration shows the trust the people have in him to continue the paradigm shift in how the affairs of government are conducted as opposed to the inefficient, crude and corrupt ways of the past,” he said.

The publicity secretary also noted that the godfathers had been retired and the lions and tigers tamed, adding that never would terror be unleashed on the people again.

He also said that never would thugs serve as agents of government and role models.

“The declaration today of Gov. Obaseki as winner of the Edo governorship election marks a new dawn in the history of our state.

“A sordid chapter in the development of our state has now been consigned to history.

“With Obaseki and the PDP, Edo people can now look forward to a partnership that will bring development to every part of the state.

“The victory is a call to service and we will not disappoint the people who put their trust in our party and Obaseki,” he said.

He further said that the party appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and other security agencies who participated in the election.

He added that the party was not unaware of the pressure put on them to compromise.

“Their patriotism will never be forgotten,” he said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria