PDP calls for articulate strategies to mitigate flood

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the governments at all levels to articulate strategies to mitigate the menace of flood and forestall such devastation in the future.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan urged the Federal Government and other public-spirited groups and individuals to immediately come to the aid of the communities and victims of flood-ravaged parts of the country to alleviate their sufferings.

He consoled the victims of the devastating flood, which ravaged communities, homes, businesses and farmlands in Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra and other states in the country. “The PDP commiserates with the government and people of Kebbi state where no fewer than 500,000 hecters of rice farmland was submerged by flood. “We also identify with compatriots in communities in Nasarawa state where houses were destroyed by flood as well as citizens.” READ ALSO: Edo: Clark hails Buhari, INEC, Obaseki, Shuaibu, PDP, Edo people Ologbondiyan said that the party also identified with people in nine Local Governments in Kogi state, who were affected by flood occasioned by the increase in the volume of water from River Niger and River Benue.

He said that the PDP was grieved over the traumatising death of about 18 compatriots, who lost their lives when the bus they were traveling in plunged into the Akeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi.