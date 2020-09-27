PDP condemns attack on Governor Zulum

Reiterates call to rejig security architecture

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday, condemned Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno state Governor, Baba Gana Zulum, by insurgents resulting in the killing of security operatives attached to the governor.

The PDP in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the repeated attack on the governor “as well as the rising wave of terrorist attacks reinforce apprehensions of security compromises and lapses, which underpin the necessity to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik.”

The party also recalled that Governor Zulum has been insisting that the security architecture in the North-East axis “is being compromised.”

The statement read: “Our party is alarmed by the frightening situation where insurgents now have the temerity of repeated attacks on the armed convoy of a state governor, which highlights the nightmare being witnessed by ordinary compatriots, as soft targets, in various troubled areas across our dear nation.

“The PDP restates our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the call by well-meaning Nigerians, including the two chambers of the National Assembly, to immediately rejig the nation’s security apparatchik by replacing his service chiefs with fresh hands to effectively confront the security challenges facing our nation.

“Our party commiserates with Governor Zulum as well as the families of the victims of these incessant attacks and urged the governor not to be deterred.

“The PDP also salutes the gallantry of our troops fighting in the fronts despite all odds and urged Nigerians to remain prayerful and alert at this trying time.”

Vanguard