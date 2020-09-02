PDP rejects N151 fuel price, hike in electricity tariff

By Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the latest increase in pump price of fuel from N145 to N151 per litre.

The party also rejected increase in electricity tariff to N66 per kwh which came into effect on September 1.

It described the new price regime as callous, cruel and punishing.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition party demanded immediate reversal of the prices to avert a national crisis.

The PDP noted the increase will result in upsurge in costs of goods and services and worsen the biting hardship faced by Nigerians, who are already impoverished and overburdened by high costs of living imposed by the government in the last five years.

The party said: “It is distressing that the APC administration increased the cost of essential commodities at the time the leadership of other countries are offering palliatives to their citizens to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is instructive to add that our nation is doomed under the APC watch.

“We know that the APC is an unfeeling party but it is indeed shocking that it could go to the extent of approving such a hike at this trying time, when many Nigerians are struggling to afford staple foods and other necessities of life”.

The party challenged the APC and the Buhari administration to publish the parameters with which they arrived at the increase in fuel price to N151 per litre given that with the prevailing values in the international market, the appropriate template for domestic pump price in Nigeria ought not to be above N100 per litre.

“Moreover, the APC and its government have failed to allow an open investigation into allegations of fuel price overcharge as well as the fraudulent subsidy regime through which over N14 trillion had allegedly been frittered by unscrupulous individuals in the APC.

“Our fear is that the APC is pushing Nigerians to the wall with its obnoxious and anti-people proclivities and we caution that nobody should misinterpret the peaceful and law-abiding nature of Nigerians as a sign of weakness.

“Our party therefore restates our call on the National Assembly to save the nation by calling the APC and its administration to order before they plunge our nation into chaos,” the PDP said.