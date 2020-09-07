PDP urges INEC’s, security agencies’ neutrality

From Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral before, during and after the September 19 governorship election.

The party yesterday at a news conference in Benin by its Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to cooperate INEC and security agencies to ensure a credible poll.

It said: “We call on Police Commissioner Johnson Kokumo to rise to the occasion. His efforts so far leave much to be desired. We enjoin other security agencies to step up their efforts before the election and on the day of the election. They should justify the salary they earn.

“We demand, in the strongest terms possible that INEC and security agencies must carry out their statutory responsibilities, based on the oath of office they swore to, which is to be neutral. Anyone who deviates from the sacred oath, which he or she willingly swore to, knows that we will ensure that the most extreme hand of the law is meted out to them.

“Persons who deprive other human beings of their fundamental human rights are just as bad as enslaving or killing them and as such do not deserve anything less from the law. We call on the parents and guardians of the ad hoc officials that will be engaged in this election, to call their children and wards to order.

“Edo people deserve a free, fair, credible and peaceful election, and nobody, whether in the security agencies or in INEC, will be allowed to subvert the will of the people. We will follow the process and if you are caught doing the wrong thing, be assured that as a party that believes in and promotes the right for people to freely express their choice, we will be waiting and ensuring that the law effects the fullest possible punishment.”

The PDP thanked God for the successful ward-to-ward tour of the state. It hailed members of the party and other Edo residents for the massive support for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy/running mate, Philip Shaibu.