Pep Guardiola’s Man City Survive Wolves Scare To Make Winning EPL Start

Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (C) celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres (R) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 21, 2020. Manchester City won the game 3-1.

Manchester City survived a scare to start their Premier League title challenge with a 3-1 win against Wolves as Phil Foden enjoyed a moment of redemption on Monday.

City’s delayed start to the campaign — due to their involvement in last season’s Champions League — had allowed Liverpool to build a six-point lead over them before they had even kicked a ball.

Pep Guardiola’s side could not afford to slip up at Molineux if they wanted to keep pace with the champions and they raced into a two-goal lead before half-time thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty and Foden’s cool finish.

City’s swaggering first half gave way to an anxious spell as Wolves dominated after the interval and they had to cling on after Raul Jimenez got one back before Gabriel Jesus sealed the points in stoppage time.

Guardiola will not have been happy with the way debutant centre-back Nathan Ake, the club’s major close-season signing from Bournemouth, and his defensive partner John Stones were tormented by Wolves in the second half.

While City equalled Aston Villa’s record of winning 10 consecutive opening fixtures to a top-flight season, there is little doubt Liverpool remain the Premier League’s preeminent force for now.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (C) jumps to head the ball to score a goal during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 21, 2020. Stu Forster / POOL / AFP

Foden’s goal was a welcome morale boost in his first match since the midfielder was sent home in disgrace, along with Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, after the pair invited local women into the England team’s hotel.

The breach of coronavirus protocols after England’s Nations League match in Iceland was publicly condemned by City, but the 20-year-old retains Guardiola’s trust.

It feels like a crucial season for City and Guardiola as they look to regain the title they won in 2018 and 2019.

Guardiola says he needs to “deserve” an extension to his City contract rather than just be handed one as he enters the final year of his current deal.

After finishing 18 points behind Liverpool and suffering a shock Champions League quarter-final defeat against Lyon, City need to push the champions harder this term and the early signs were encouraging.

– Tense finale –

Passing and moving with real intent, City went close when De Bruyne forced Wolves keeper Rui Patricio to save his dipping free-kick.

It was De Bruyne, showing no signs of relaxing after being voted PFA Player of the Year last season, who took the responsibility of driving City forward and in the 20th minute he prised open the Wolves defence.

The Belgium midfielder’s burst into the Wolves area drew a rash lunge from Romain Saiss and referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty that De Bruyne converted with ease.

Since the start of last season, De Bruyne has scored and assisted more Premier League goals (34) than any other player.

City were beaten by Wolves twice last season, but this was Guardiola’s team at their imperious best and they struck again with a slick move in the 32nd minute.

Gabriel Jesus laid off to De Bruyne and his perfectly-weighted pass found Sterling, whose precise cutback teed up Foden to slot home from 12 yards.

De Bruyne had a chance to make it three from Jesus’s pass, but for once he couldn’t apply the finishing touch as Rui Patricio saved well.

Totally out-classed in the first half, Wolves were much improved after the break and there were worrying side for Guardiola as he surveyed his creaking defence.

Daniel Podence turned to fire just wide and he threatened again with a chip over City keeper Ederson that just cleared the crossbar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spanish midfielder Adama Traore (L) crosses the ball past Manchester City’s French defender Benjamin Mendy (R) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 21, 2020. Nick Potts / POOL / AFP

Jimenez should have reduced the deficit when he shot wide from Adama Traore’s cross.

Jimenez set up a tense finale when he met Podence’s cross with a powerful header in the 78th minute, but Jesus netted deep into stoppage-time as his shot deflected in off Conor Coady.

