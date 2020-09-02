Pertinence acquires HostNowNow

By Muyiwa Lucas

Pertinence Limited, a business development firm with bias for real estate, has acquired HostNowNow Limited, a technological solutions company.

Its Director, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, explained that the acquisition was in line with the firm’s initiative of bringing tech-backed creative solutions into the real estate sector in the country as well as sustaining the company’s expansion and consolidation agenda.

At a virtual event to re-launch HostNowNow, tagged: “The Upgrade”, Ezekiel noted that the new addition to the Pertinence Group was an innovative response to doing business in Nigeria, where entrepreneurs are particularly required to possess the capacity to identify and maximise viable opportunities.

He noted that the new acquisition heralded a key innovative shift in the provision of services such as: server management, cloud storage solutions, website/software design, information technology training and consultancy for individuals and businesses online.

He added that HostNowNow would be investing more in the tech community by providing platforms for young developers and startups to engage premium services without stress, while also creating solutions in the cybersecurity space to help businesses secure their online investments and reputation against hacks and malicious activities.

He said: “We are glad to make this move as we mark Pertinence eighth year in business. HostNowNow is primarily a service provision company, rebounding with a promise to now become the most reliable web hosting company in Africa.”

“To achieve this, we have retired some of HostNowNow’s old products, introduce new products and services to service the market of the future.

“Decide to provide the best support services you can ever find in the industry. With the re-launch of the business, HostNowNow is focusing on making world class online business support solutions very accessible to Africans.”