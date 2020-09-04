Petrol, electricity tariff hike: youths set for nationwide protest

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Following the hike in the price of petrol and electricity tariff, a rights group, the Concerned Niger Delta Youths (CNDY), says it is set for a nationwide protest against the Federal Government, come October 1.

In a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Israel Joe, the group noted that the increment in the price of fuel and electricity tariff will only worsen the level of suffering among average Nigerians.

Stating that the protest will be a peaceful one, CNDY emphasized that it seeks to protest against harsh economic, political among other policies being peddled by the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Decrying the untold hardship that Nigerians are being subjected to, the statement read, “we wish to place a clear demand for the independence of the Nigerian people; economic, political, social and physical independence, we now seek.

“We have before this day, made known our grievances about the suffering of the Nigerian people under the present APC-led Federal Government.

“We had complained about the increase in electricity tariff and other domestic bills even as the Federal Government moved to stop the payment of N-power beneficiaries by throwing them back to the street as unemployed youths.

“We can no longer hold much to these bitterest agonizing pains, piercing through the empty gullet of the Nigerian people.”

“The Niger-Delta indisputably is the worse hit, as the hen that lays the egg now has nowhere to lay her head, after being dispossessed of her eggs.”