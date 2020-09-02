Petrol price hike: NANS gives FG 48 hrs to reverse policy

It is insensitivity — ASUU

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given the Federal Government 48 hours to reverse the hike in the pump price of petrol, saying Nigerians are already impoverished by the adverse economic policies being implemented.

The student body, in a statement signed by the South-West Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, and Comrade Nurudeen Olatunji, the Public Relations Officer, on Wednesday, said it appeared that the FG was no longer ready to reciprocate the goodwill it enjoyed that made Nigerians vote it into office in 2015.

“Nigerian students believed in the ideology and the well-presented manifesto of the APC led federal government when seeking the mandate being enjoyed. Shockingly, going by the retrogressive policies of the APC led federal government, our interest in this government is beginning to wane. We think trust should be reciprocal. You should compensate Nigerians based on the delivery of the manifesto which we voted for. It’s fast becoming a criminal decorum to remain reticent in these lingering increments which are not tantamount to the expectation of Nigerians.

“These excruciating increments are not masses friendly policy neither friendly with the current situation when Nigerians are sweating profusely before food can be seen on their tables. There’s no dissenting opinion about the fact that the ravaging Coronavirus has wrecked a lot of havoc. The economy is dwindling, many Nigerians have lost their jobs, many breadwinners have kicked the bucket, and so on.

“As we speak, electricity tariff is about N5000 for 80 units depending on your choice of subscription. Petrol is now N162 per litre contrary to N87 per litre that Nigerians are used to. On this note, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari and APC bigwigs to quickly intervene and bring needed succour before it would be too late. If there’s no remedy, we shall not hesitate to storm the streets with our arsenals and demand our right through a very massive protest.”

Also, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has described the new price regime as a manifestation of the recklessness of the Buhari regime and its insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians

The National President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, in a chat with our correspondent, said rather than making life bearable for Nigerians, the government is worsening it.

“It is the peak of insensitivity and it means the government is not bothered about the plight of the masses. People are just trying to find their rhythm after the COVID-19 lockdown. Many people have lost their jobs, those working yet to stabilise financially and this is coming. In some nations, the palliatives given to the people are still being given because people have to adapt to the new normal.

“The minimal increase and relief they gave workers through the minimum wage have been eroded by hyperinflation and the devaluation of the naira. The government should buckle up and think about how to restore the dignity of the average Nigerian. Policies like this one will only increase crime rate and no one is safe until everybody is safe,” he said.

