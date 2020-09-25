Daily News

PHOTOS: Buhari receives Obaseki, Shaibu in courtesy visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the re-elected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu in Abuja.

President Muhammdu Buhari, 25th September, 2020. PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo
Godwin Obaseki (Right) and Lai Mohammed (Middle). PHOTO: Bayo Omoboriowo
Photos provided by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

