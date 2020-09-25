PHOTOS: Buhari receives Obaseki, Shaibu in courtesy visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the re-elected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu in Abuja.
ALSO READ: APC suspends Governor Fayemi
Photos provided by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments