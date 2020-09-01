PHOTOS: Deplorable Condition Of Newly Commissioned Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu

The Federal Government had on Sunday, August 30, 2020, reopened the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for flight operations, after the expending the sum of N10bn for its reconstruction.

However, there seems to be a new development. A concerned citizen (pictured above) visited the airport on Monday, August 31, 2020, and was shocked to see the surrounding.

He wondered if it was the same airport that was commissioned the previous day.

He alleged that the airport was still in a deplorable state and took images which he shared on social media to serve as evidence.

From the photographs, construction is still ongoing at the airport.

The Street Journal has reached out to relevant authorities to confirm if these allegations are true and an update will be given shortly.

See photo allegedly taken at the scene of the airport

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the official opening ceremony in Enugu, said that domestic flight would start immediately while the international flight would begin on September 5.

Mr Sirika said that the project had cost the Federal Government N10 billion.

“It is a great pleasure for me to be in Enugu for this August occasion in the mount of August for the reopening of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for flight operations.

“The local flight can come to start from today and the international flight on September 5, once the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force has opened the gate to come in.

“We are proud to say that this project is indeed a testimony to Mr President’s commitment to infrastructure development in the country.

“You may recall that the runway of this essential airport, which is vital to the economic development of the region and the whole country at large, was in a very dilapidated stage and worse condition.

“This raised serious safety concern. It was on this basis that I approached President Muhammadu Buhari on the urgent need to reconstruct the runway and other associated works,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...