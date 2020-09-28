PHOTOS: Jonathan Visits Buhari Over Mali Crisis

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis rocking Mali.

Jonathan’s visit comes after Mali appointed a civilian as Interim President. He will stay in office for 18 months, and lead the country back to constitutional order after the military had taken over power in the country.

That was part of irreducible demands by West African leaders before sanctions imposed on the country could be lifted.

But President Buhari indicated that Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the behest of their Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, may confer again to discuss outstanding grey areas in the Mali political situation.

