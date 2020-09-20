PHOTOS: PDP Supporters Jubilate As Obaseki Defeats Ize-Iyamu

Ecstatic supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have occupied the streets in Benin City, the state capital celebrating the victory of Godwin Obaseki who defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the governorship election.

The supporters are seen at Ramat Park roundabout, King Square, Ring Road, and the state Assembly Complex in wild jubilation.

The jubilation led to traffic build-up in the area but armed security personnel was on the ground to maintain law and order in the area.

Passengers and passers-by are also not left out of the celebration.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

See the photos of the jubilant supporters below…