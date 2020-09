Photos have emerged from President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan and Turad Sha’aban’s pre-wedding event which took place on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Hanan’s groom is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

The main wedding event is billed for today September 4, 2020, at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

More updates soon…

See photos from the pre-wedding event below;

