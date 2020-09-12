PHOTOS: The Abuja Community Attacked By Gunmen

Residents of Tungamaji, a satellite community on the Gwagwalada, Kaduna road in Abuja lament over the attack on Thursday PHOTOS: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television /September 11, 2020

Residents of Tungamaji, a satellite community in Abuja are still in shock, 48 hours after gunmen overran the settlement, robbing, and kidnapping 11 people including women and children.

Some of the victims who have now regained their freedom narrated their gruesome ordeal in the hands of their captors to Channels Television on Friday.

Meanwhile, they have also called on the government to beef up security in the area.

The gunmen stormed the Tungan Maje village, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State, on Thursday, shooting sporadically in the air, after which they kidnapped some residents.

