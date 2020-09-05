PHOTOS: Tinubu in Ondo for Akeredolu’s re-election campaign rally

The National leader of All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu alongside the former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande are in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for the flag-off rally of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu re-election campaign.

INEC had fixed October 10 to conduct the governorship election across the wards in all local government areas of the state.